Karan Singh Grover: ‘Qubool Hai 2.0’ a different universe with same characters

Mumbai, March 11 : Actor Karan Singh Grover says while the characters in “Qubool Hai 2.0” return from the earlier season, their universe is entirely different this time.

“‘Qubool Hai 2.0’ as a universe is different, only the characters are the same. It’s all based in a different universe. There are some mesmerising places we shot at and that will obviously add new flavours to what we had earlier,” Karan wrote.

He added that people should expect a lot of action, drama, love, suspense and all the masala in the new series.

“There is a nice secret treat for the audience so that will be fun, too. I don’t think love is a twisted gamble. I think love is quite simple, we kind of twist things ourselves including our thoughts. I think we are twisted gamblers in search of true love,” he said.

The actor will be seen playing Asad, an Indian agent on a mission.

The 10-episode Ekta Kapoor production also stars Surbhi Jyoti, Mandira Bedi, Priyal Gor and Vishal Naik.

