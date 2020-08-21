Karan Tacker denies being Covid-19 positive

By News Desk 1 Published: 22nd August 2020 4:42 am IST
Mumbai, Aug 21 : Actor Karan Tacker on Friday refuted reports that he has tested Covid-19 positive.

“Unfortunately, I tested positive when I landed in Delhi despite having no symptoms since the test performed was not complete. Fortunately, I got myself tested again the same day and the result was negative. Just to be sure, later I got my entire family tested again, and all reports were negative. So, I am really happy about that,” Karan said.

The actor is currently in Delhi on an assignment. Before returning to work for the first time in months, he was staying with his family in Lonavla, the scenic hill station near Mumbai.

Karan who took to painting during lockdown, recently donated his art work for Covid relief fund. He was last seen in the web show “Special Ops”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

