Karan Tacker to sell his paintings to raise Covid relief fund

By News Desk 1 Published: 22nd August 2020 5:59 am IST
New Delhi, Aug 21 : Actor Karan Tacker gave painting a shot during lockdown, and is now donating his art works to raise funds for Covid-19 relief efforts.

“I have been wanting to do something like this for a long time now, especially for our unsung heroes. Joining this noble initiative with my passion for art is really a good idea and a great opportunity to support them by providing them and their families with hygiene kits,” said Karan, who has decided to give the entire proceeds from the sales for the cause.

The actor, who is currently in the Capital for a shooting assignment, has collaborated with an NGO for the noble cause.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

