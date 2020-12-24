Karan Tacker: Want 2021 to be a normal year when my parents can step out

By Ahana Bhattacharya

Mumbai, Dec 24 : Television star Karan Tacker wants 2021 to be a year when his parents can step out of home without fear of infection. Looking back at the year that was, though, he admits the year has treated him well professionally.

“It has been a very good year for me. We released ‘Special OPS’ early this year during lockdown. It was very stressful for us because we really didn’t get the chance to go out there, market the show and talk about it because the whole world was under lockdown. It was tough but I’m happy that it panned out the way it did. Personally, it has been great because none of us have fallen sick until now or gotten Covid-19. Touch wood!” the actor told IANS.

He added: “The stress and fear of Covid-19 is what I want to leave behind in 2020. It has become so scary to just step out. I miss the normalcy of life. Every single day, we get to hear of a new strain that has come out or something or the other that’s going wrong with the world. I just want 2021 to be a normal year when my parents can step out, we all can have a normal life, go to work.”

Neeraj Pandey’s “Special OPS” featured among one of IMDb’s top Indian web series of 2020, and Karan is super excited.

He expressed: “Being listed on IMDB is always kickass and if it is for something that you have done, it feels even better. It’s very humbling to see your show enlisted on IMDb as one of the top shows. I usually go to IMDb to check out ratings of films and series that I want to watch. So, it’s amazing that people are going to do the same for a show that I’ve done!”

OTT has been dominating the entertainment scene ever since lockdown this year. Quizzed if he feels that the OTT platform might gradually replace cinema theatres, the actor replied: “I don’t really think so. I feel that the charm of going to the theatre and watching a film is always going to be there. The whole experience of dedicated viewing is very different as compared to something you can constantly press pause and play and watch according to your convenience and time.”

“I feel that the audience will go to theatres for a different kind of content and they will reserve themselves for watching the kind of content that they want to watch digitally. That segregation might happen but I don’t see OTT ever replacing theatres or vice-versa for that matter,” he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.