Karan_Johar_Insults_IAF trends as netizens troll filmmaker over ‘Gunjan Saxena’

Mumbai, Aug 13 : A hashtag claiming Karan Johar has insulted the Indian Air Force has been trending on Twitter all of Thursday.

Netizens trolled the filmmaker for the gender bias portrayed in his latest production venture, “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl”.

“It said that the @karanjohar’s @DharmaMovies was informed by IAF about the objectionable portion of the movie and was advised to delete or modify them. However, the Production house has not deleted the scene. This is how these people ‘respect’ our Forces! #Karan_Johar_Insults_IAF,” tweeted a user.

“Even after told by Indian Air Force to delete or modify objectionable scenes, Karan Johar’s Dharma productions has gone ahead without any cut. Such type of movie makers care about money only and they can even insult Armed Forces for their monetary gains! #Karan_Johar_Insults_IAF,” shared another user.

“#Karan_Johar_Insults_IAF. Here we have @karanjohar Who dares to insult @IAF_MCC By showing discrimination towards women (Gunjan saxena) by Indian Airforce on @NetflixIndia. All nationalists r boycotting this Anti-National movie! Karan johar – sudhar jao! (Please mend your ways),” wrote another user.

“Everytym they insult our men who sacrifice their lives to protect us Nd these ****. We want apology from his end. And should also take strict action against them so that they don’t disrespect our ppl, our religion and our culture again Boycott them #Karan_Johar_Insults_IAF,” tweeted a netizen demanding that the filmmaker should apologise.

On Wednesday, the Indian Air Force wrote a letter to Dharma Productions, Netflix and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), raising objections over wrongly portrayed gender bias in the film.

The film is based on the first Indian Air Force woman pilot Gunjan Saxena, who was part of the 1999 Kargil conflict. The force said that certain scenes and dialogues in the film and trailer portray the IAF in a “negative light”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.