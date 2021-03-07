Kardashians to start greeting cards line

Los Angeles, March 6 : Socialite and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and her family — sisters Kourtney and Khloe, and mother Kris Jenner — are reportedly planning to foray the greeting cards business.

The Kardashians have already filed documents to trademark the name of their greeting cards line as Kardashian Kards.

The family plans on using their surname into producing greeting cards, calendars, decals, photo albums and postcards.

The documents have suggested that they might also use this trademark to manufacture scrapbooks, stationery, paper, notebooks, stickers, erasers, bookmarks and gift wrap.

