8 Mar 2020, Sun
Kareena documents Saif’s love for music in Instagram post

Posted by Qayam Published: March 08, 2020, 2:01 pm IST
New Delhi: Just a day after Kareena Kapoor Khan took the world of Internet by storm with her Instagram debut, the actor channeled her
love for husband Saif Ali Khan and his love for music in a monochromatic picture on Saturday.

The 39-year-old actor shared the picture of her beloved husband where Saif is seen with a guitar in what seems to be like an outdoor setting. The ‘Good Newwz’ actor further expressed her husband’s love for music in a caption the reads, “My love… always playing his own tune.”

My love… always playing his own tune

Soon after Kareena’s Instagram debut, the list of her followers on the platform shot up to over 5 lakh within minutes of her debut.

The ‘Jab We Met’ actor kept an adorable childhood picture as her profile picture.

The first celebrity to welcome Kareena on the platform was fashion designer Manish Malhotra who commented, “Welcomeeeeeee gorgeusssss.”

Scores of fans flooded her post with their comments.

Source: ANI
Topics:
