Kareena finally speaks out on being trolled for Jeh, Taimur

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been embroiled in controversies ever since her second son’s name was revealed in public. The actress along with her husband Saif Ali Khan is lately being trolled over naming their son ‘Jehangir.’

Although Bebo had already revealed to Karan Johar in a recent live that the name is ‘Jeh’, trolls don’t seem to stop. As most know, many people claimed that their religious sentiments were hurt when Taimur was named after a Mughal emperor (Timur). Now, reports are rife that Jeh has been named after Jehangir, and Hindus are hurt.

There has been endless backlash over the past few days. Kareena Kapoor Khan reacting to the same told India Today, “I am a very, very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can’t think of trolls or any form of negativity. Now there is no other way, I have to start meditating. Because aur koi chaara nahi raha na abhi (I have no other option). That’s just now because I am pushed against the wall so now I am like ‘OK, I will stay meditating’.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan continued, “There are two sides to a coin. So it’s okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn’t. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive.”

On Friday, shutterbugs in Mumbai captured Jehangir for the first time as the couple paid Randhir Kapoor a visit at his new home in Bandra. Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita were also seen at Randhir’s home.