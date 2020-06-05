Kareena Kapoor floored by Saif and son’s back-to-back photo-op

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photograph of her son Taimur Ali Khan and actor-husband Saif Ali Khan in a new social media post.

In the Instagram photo, Saif lies on the floor face down, while Taimur lies on him facing upwards. Saif is seen wearing white kurta-pyjamas while Taimur is in a yellow T-shirt and black shorts.

“Saif said, “I always got your back”… Tim took it literally,” Kareena captioned the image.

She had also shared a photograph of her niece Inaaya — the daughter of Saif’s sister Soha and Kunal Kemmu.

“My beautiful niece. #FamilyForever,” Kareena, who is also known by her nickname Bebo, captioned the image.

Kareena, who married Saif in 2012, was last seen on screen in “Angrezi Medium”, starring the late Irrfan Khan.

She will next be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer “Laal Singh Chadha”, which is an official remake of “Forrest Gump”.

Aamir and Kareena previously worked together in “3 Idiots” and “Talaash”.

Source: IANS

