Kareena Kapoor: I do at least 100 pouts a day

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khans lips do more workout than her because she does “at least 100 pouts a day”!

In an Instagram post, Kareena, in a black sports bra, is seen pouting at the camera.

“I think my lips exercise the most… Well, I do atleast 100 pouts a day!” she wrote alongside the image, which currently has 223K likes on the photo-sharing website.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in “Angrezi Medium”, starring the late Irrfan Khan.

She will next be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer “Laal Singh Chaddha”, which is an adaptation of “Forrest Gump”.

Kareena has also been roped in to be a part of Karan Johar’s multistarrer “Takht”.

Source: IANS

