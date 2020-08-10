Kareena Kapoor Khan has a ‘shoot day with the husband’

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan spent Monday shooting with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

In an Instagram that she has posted, Kareena and Saif are seen getting their hair and make-up done. However, she did not reveal what the two were shooting for.

On the video, Kareena wrote: “Shoot day with the husband.”

Kareena will next be seen in the upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha” opposite Aamir Khan.

“Laal Singh Chaddha”, was set for a Christmas 2020 release, but the film will now arrive on Christmas 2021, owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

It is based on the 1994 Tom Hanks blockbuster “Forrest Gump”. Portions of the film have already been shot in Chandigarh and Kolkata before the nationwide lockdown was imposed.

The film is adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan.

Source: IANS