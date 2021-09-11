Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts to trolls on salary hike, says ‘respect should be given’

Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently found herself in the controversial soup for reportedly charging 12 crore rupees to star as Sita in an upcoming film on reimagining Ramayana from Sita’s perspective. She received huge flak from the netizens who claimed that she has hurt their religious sentiments by hiking her pay for the aforementioned project.

Now, in an recent interview with The Guardian, the Tashan actress spoke about the controversy and pay disparity in the industry. She also said that she makes it clear how much she should be paid for projects, and likened it to ‘respect’.

“Just a few years ago, no one would talk about a man or woman actually getting equal pay in a movie. Now there are a lot of us being very vocal about it,” she told the Guardian.

“I make it quite clear what I want and I think that respect should be given. It’s not about being demanding, it’s about being respectful towards women. And I think things are kind of changing,” the actress added.

Many Bollywood actressessuch as Taapsee Pannu and Priyamani too stood up in her support after a section of the internet trolled her, accusing her of greed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.