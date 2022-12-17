Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan host Star Wars-themed pre-birthday party for Taimur

Mumbai: As Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur is all set to turn 6 on December 20, the couple hosted a pre-birthday bash for the little one recently.

Kareena took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from the Star Wars-themed bash.

In one of the images, Taimur is seen enjoying a bouncy slide.

“Ok a clear sign the party was a hit ..My Jedi Tim,” she captioned the picture.

In the other picture, Kareena, Saif and Tim were seen posing for the camera with the birthday decor at the back.







Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Pataudi took to Insta and shared series of pictures.

In the first picture, Kareena was seen holding her little one Jeh and other son could be seen standing in front of his birthday cake. Karan Johar’s son Yash was also spotted in the picture.







In the next image, Saif was seen holding Taimur while he was playing with his friends.







Kareena and Saif have been married for almost 10 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot.

In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, talking about Kareena, on the work front, she will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller which is based on the book ‘The Devotion Of Suspect X’. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta’s next untitled film.