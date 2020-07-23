Kareena Kapoor reveals Saif and Taimur are all that she ever needs

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan says her favorite boys, husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan, are all that she ever needs.

Kareena has shared a picture on Instagram where she is seen hugging Saif while he holds Taimur.

“All I ever need… #FavouriteBoys #TakeMeBack,” she captioned the image, which currently has 118K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Recently, Kareena shared a post where she mentioned that she is done with this year and is waiting for 2021.

On the work front, Kareena, who was last seen on screen in “Angrezi Medium” starring Irrfan Khan, will next be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer in “Laal Singh Chaddha”, which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film “Forrest Gump”.

Kareena has also been roped in to be a part of Karan Johar’s multistarrer “Takht”, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Source: IANS