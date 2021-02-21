Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan blessed with baby boy

Mumbai: Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have welcomed a baby boy.

According to a report in Times of India, Kareena Kapoor was admitted to Bridge Candy Hospital, Mumbar last night.

Saif and Kareena, who are fondly called as Saifeena by their fans, got married in 2012. They also share a son, Taimur. Saif also has son Ibrahim and daughter Sara Ali Khan from his first marriage with actress Amrita Singh.

On the career front, Kareena, who was last seen in the Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium last year, will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in his forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is inspired by the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Saif will be seen essaying a dark character in Om Raut’s ambitious “Adipurush”.