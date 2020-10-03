Kareena Kapoor treats fans to stunning ‘no-makeup’ selfie

Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan who is expecting a baby in a few months, on Saturday treated her fans to a stunning no-makeup selfie.

The ‘Jab We Met‘ actor posted a selfie on Instagram in which the actor is seen sporting her comfy attire a ‘Kaftaan.’

In the picture, the ‘Good Newwz‘ star is seen donning a no make-up look as she flaunts her flawless skin with her hair tied in a neat bun. The actor is seen cherishing time in the garden while sporting the chequered kaftan. Kareena captioned the post as, “5 months and going strong. (with a flexed biceps emoji)”

“PS: The #KaftanSeries continues,” added the ‘Heroine’ actor.

A few days back, the ‘Angrezi Medium‘ star celebrated her 40th birthday with her family and friends, and ahead of the special occasion, she shared a note for her big day.

It could be read, “As I enter my 40th year… I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am… Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so… but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG.“

