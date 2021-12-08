Kareena, Karisma, Malaika & others enjoy pre-Christmas bash

Photo of ANI ANI|   Published: 8th December 2021 12:37 pm IST
Kareena, Karisma, Malaika & others enjoy pre-Christmas bash
Girls night out at Rhea Kapoor's house (Instagram)

Mumbai: Producer Rhea Kapoor hosted a girls night on Tuesday, inviting celebrity girl pals Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Masaba Gupta.

The super fun get-together was also attended by their mutual friend and actor Amrita Arora as well as Kareena’s manager Poonam Damania.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared glimpses of their fun time together — laughing, eating and posing for pictures.

Kareena also posted a group picture, in which the divas looked super stunning and happy.

Bebo captioned it as, “One woman show. What a meal. GOLD. Thank you my darling Rhea #veeres for life.”

From spending quality time together to going on vacations and partying, the B-Town girl squad share an inseparable bond, never failing to shower their love on each other.

