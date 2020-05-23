Kareena, Malaika in love with kaftan amid lockdown

Mumbai: Actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora love wearing kaftans during the lockdown.

On Saturday, Malaika shared a selfie that shows her flaunting a non make-up look in a printed kaftan.

“Yeah my bebo, I have swapped my #gym wear for kaftans , blow dry hair for messy hair n make up for no make up in lockdown ….. @kareenakapoorkhan #kaftantales#stayhomestaysafe #summeressentials,” Malaika wrote.

Reacting to her close friend Malaika’s post, Kareena quipped: ” The only thing you haven’t replaced is juice with wine. Love you, Malaika.”

A few days ago, Kareena had expressed her love for kaftan.

“Summer essentials: Messy bun, kaftan and homemade masks. #HotMess #HomemadeMasks #KaftanSeries,” Kareena had shared.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.