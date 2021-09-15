Kareena removed, Kangana to play Sita in ‘The Incarnation – Sita’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday morning announced that she will be seen playing the role of goddess Sita in upcoming mythological film ‘The Incarnation – Sita’.

The announcement was made on her Instagram as she shared a poster of the film as well.

Kangana wrote: “Here’s the updated poster #theincarnationsita #kanganaranaut #alaukikdesai #kvvijayendraprasad #manojmuntashir #salonisharma #anshitadesai #ssstudio #alaukikfilms.”

Earlier, reports had claimed that Kareena Kapoor Khan was approached for the role and she had demanded ₹12 crore for the film. While the actor did not clarify whether she did so, she did respond to the reports in vague terms.

The film will be directed by Alaukik Desai and will reportedly be released in five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The actor also shared a throwback picture from her school days to reveal that it was not the first time she will be essaying the mythological character.

“I also played Sita as a child when I was 12 years old in school play ha ha… SiyaRamchandra ki jai,” she shared on her Instagram Stories.