Kareena-Saif’s second son name revealed!

Mumbai: The Pataudi couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child in February 2021. But the couple have preferred keeping their newborn away from paparazzi and are yet to reveal his face to the public.

The star couple, who got married in 2012, is already parents to their 5-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena, Saif’s second son name

Now, according to a latest report by ETimes, Kareena and Saif have named their second son as ‘Jeh’. However, there is no official announcement from the couple.

Apart from the above one, Kareena and Saif are also looking for other names. One of them is Saif’s father’s name, the cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The report revealed that the star couple could also pick Mansoor as a name for their younger son.

After facing controversial heat from their fans over Taimur’s name, both Kareena and Saif have been careful of exposing their newborn to the media.

While discussing the same topic ahead of her second delivery on the radio show “What Women Want”, Kareena said, “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise.”

Taimur Ali Khan name controversy

In 2016, Bebo and Saif courted controversy for naming their firstborn after an invader. Reportedly Taimur was inspired by Timur – the founder of the Timurid Empire in Persia and Central Asia, who invaded India in 1398.

However, Saif denied all claims and asserted that Taimur means iron.

In 2018, during an interview with India Today, Kareena spoke on her son’s name. She said, “The night before I was going to the hospital, Saif asked me, ‘If it’s a boy, are you sure you want to do this? Let’s change the name and call him Faiz. It’s more poetic and romantic.’ And I was like, no. If it’s a boy, I want my son to be a fighter. Taimur means ‘iron’ and I will produce Iron Man. I am proud to name him Taimur.”