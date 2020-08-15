Kareena shares adorable video of Taimur singing national anthem

Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday treated her fans with an adorable video of this year’s Independence Day celebration at home with son Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor shares video as story

The ‘Jab We Met’ actor put out an extremely adorable video of little Tim Tim on her Instagram as a ‘story’.

In the video, the three-year-old is seen holding the Indian tricolour in his hand and waving it while trying to croon national anthem,’ Jana Gana Mana’.

In the video, the 'Heroine' actor's little munchkin could be seen waving the flag from one side to another as he tried to sing Jana Gana Mana and celebrate India's 74th Independence Day.

Along with the video, the ‘Refugee’ actor wrote, “Happy Independence Day, Jai Hind,.”

Earlier in the day, the ‘Angrezi Medium’ actor shared a cute monochromatic picture of little Taimur and extended wishes on the Independence Day on Instagram.

In the picture, Taimur is seen sporting a handloom kurta as he holds a flag. Along with the post, Kareena noted, “Freedom in our minds, faith in our words and pride in our souls… #HappyIndependenceDay.”

Announcement from Kareena, Saif

Earlier, actress Kareena Kapoor and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, announced that they were expecting an addition to their family.

“We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support. –Saif and Kareena,” said the announcement issued on Wednesday afternoon by the star couple through their office.

Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The couple have a son Taimur, who was born on December 20, 2016.

Interestingly, the announcement from the couple came on Wednesday, which happens to be the birthday of Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, Saif’s daughter from his first wedding with actress Amrita Singh.

Source: With inputs from ANI/IANS