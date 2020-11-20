Kareena shares picture of son Taimur gorging on French fries

News Desk 1Published: 20th November 2020 5:32 am IST
Mumbai, Nov 19 : Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a photograph of her son Taimur Ali Khan relishing French fries.

In the Instagram picture Kareena posted, Taimur holds a dish and seems to be offering it to someone.

Alongside the image, Kareena wrote: “French fries anyone? PS: Thank you @arjunkapoor for being our official photographer.”

Kareena and her best friend Malaika Arora were in Dharamshala, where actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor are shooting for their next film, “Bhoot Police”.

Kareena recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha” starring Aamir Khan in Delhi. The film is an adaptation of “Forrest Gump”.

On August 12, Kareena and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan announced that they are expecting their second child.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

