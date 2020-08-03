Kareena, Soha share Raksha Bandhan spirit with pics of Taimur, Inaaya

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan on Monday shared some Raksha Bandhan spirit, with a picture of their children, Taimur and Inaaya, on social media.

Soha took to Instagram and posted a picture of the toddler cousins. In the image, Taimur is seen pouting at the camera while Inaaya looks at her brother.

photo- twitter/kareena kapoor

“On the ball and in my corner. #happyrakshabandhan#timandinni,” Soha captioned the image.

Kareena shared the picture with a caption that gives a patronizing nod to her much-flaunted slant at pouting.

photo- twitter/kareena kapoor

“Inni wondering how Tim got that pout,” she wrote.

photo- twitter/kareena kapoor

Kareena is married to Soha’s brother, actor Saif Ali Khan, while Soha is married to actor Kunal Kemmu.

Kareena welcomed Taimur in 2016. Soha gave birth to Inaaya a year later.

Source: IANS