Kareena wants to sit back, pray on her 40th birthday

By News Desk 1 Published: 21st September 2020 6:45 am IST
Kareena wants to sit back, pray on her 40th birthday

Mumbai, Sep 20 : Ahead of her 40th birthday on Monday, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a note of gratitude.

“As I enter my 40th year… I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am.

“Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so… but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG,” Kareena wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, she shared a picture, in which we can see her flashing her million dollar smile.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in “Laal Singh Chaddha”, which is an adaptation of “Forrest Gump”.

Also, Kareena is currently pregnant with her second child.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

