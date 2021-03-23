Karimnagar: Body of unidentified woman found outside court complex

Karimnagar: An unidentified woman was found murdered in front of the district court complex here on Tuesday, police said.

According to Karimnagar police commissioner V B Kamalasan Reddy, the body of the woman believed to be in her mid-thirties was found lying under mysterious circumstances in front of the court building this morning.

No blood stains were found on the body, he said adding “We are trying to ascertain the identity of the woman.”

The deceased was wearing a pink kurthi, police said.

The body has has been sent to mortuary and probe is on.