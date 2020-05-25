Karimnagar cop with a green thumb

File Photo of Commssioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy and KMC Commissioner Shashank watering a sapling at a police training centre in Karimnagar.

Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar, Kamalasan Reddy in 2019 under the mission of Telangana Ku Harithahaaram started growing lush forest by using Miyawakin Method, a unique technique to grow forests. Under this approach VB Kamalasan has planted native species in Karimnagar police commissionerate compound using modern this technique. Species grown in an area close to police quarters.

This beautiful Miyawaki grove 🌳.. is growing inside Police Training centre, Karimnagar.

Almost 12,500 trees in one acre.

Kudos CP and team @cpkarimnagar @HarithaHaram 🌳 pic.twitter.com/MTSOb0Skzy — Smita Sabharwal (@SmitaSabharwal) May 25, 2020

The forests are now on a 1-acre land, with 12,500 native plants which have grown up very well in the span of one year.

