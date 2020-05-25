Karimnagar cop with a green thumb

Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar, Kamalasan Reddy in 2019 under the mission of Telangana Ku Harithahaaram started growing lush forest by using Miyawakin Method, a unique technique to grow forests. Under this approach VB Kamalasan has planted native species in Karimnagar police commissionerate compound using modern this technique. Species grown in an area close to police quarters.
The forests are now on a 1-acre land, with 12,500 native plants which have grown up very well in the span of one year.
