Karimnagar government officer in ACB net for Rs 8,000 bribe

Hyderabad: A government officer in Karimnagar was trapped by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 in Sircilla district. A private person was also arrested.

Mohammed Abubakar, a Tahsildar-cum-Joint Sub-Registrar and Sankasala Anil Kumar were caught red-handed by the officials. Kumar works as a Bhu Bharathi operator.

Mohammed Abubakar demanded the bribe to facilitate the registration of a gift deed for agricultural land belonging to the complainant’s aunt in favour of the complainant’s father.

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Both of them were produced before the court and sent to judicial remand.

The public should report any bribe demands using their toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp (9440446106), or through their official social media handles on Facebook and X (@Telangana ACB). The identity of complainants/victims will be kept confidential.