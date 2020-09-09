Karimnagar: Man adds sanitizer in chicken curry; becomes sick

Hyderabad: Mohammad Yakub, a resident of Papakkapalli of Jammikunta mandal had added sanitizer to the chicken curry he prepared for his family. He has done so with the belief that it would kill corona virus if it existed in the bird.

However, the incident had taken place a month ago but had come to light when an local representative visited Yakub, who has been ailing since then.

Fortunately, his wife and three children refused to eat the chicken because of the bad smell, and Yakub polished if off. Not surprisingly, he started vomitting after a while. The family took him to MGM hospital in Warangal where doctors informed them that his intestines were damaged due to the sanitizer.

Meanwhile, Yakub, who realised that there were Covid-19 patients in the hospital, escape from the hospital on August 29 and reached home. Since then, he has been bed-ridden at home with no money for treatment.

Local ZPTC Sriram Shyam, who came to know about Yakub’s plight, visited the family on Tuesday and handed over some money for immediate treatment. He also assured that he would bring the Yakub’s health issue to the notice of Health Minister Eatala Rajender for further help.