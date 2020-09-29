Karimnagar residents protests against TRS member who assaulted Nazia

Karimnagar: Karimnagar residents protest for Nazia Begum who allegedly committed suicide in Moinabad on September 25 after Madhu Yadav a TRS member sexually assaulted her.

This incident has triggered protests across the state, people in the Karimnagar district on Monday burned the effigy of Yadav who assaulted the girl.

The people of Karimnagar demanded and urged that that the accused but be bitterly punished and a special investigation team should be hired.

They also demanded that the family of the victim should be provided with government job and a large sum of money must also be given to her family.

Furthermore, the protesters warned the ruling party that of the accused is not given any strict punishment the people of Karimnagar will have a massive protest.

Members from the Congress party were also the part of the protest.