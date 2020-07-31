Karishma Tanna defines ‘perfection’ in new post

Mumbai, July 30 : Actress Karishma Tanna has posted a new picture on Instagram in a bid to redefine perfection.

In the snapshot, she wears in a black lacy night suit and poses on the bed.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Wifi, Coffe, My bed. Perfection.”

The picture currently has over 241K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Karishma recently was announced the winner of season 10 of the adventure reality show, “Khatron Ke Khiladi”.

On Monday, Karishma took to Instagram and penned a lengthy note, sharing how she broke several stereotypes to achieve her dreams in life.

“As I hold this trophy in my hand, I feel I am holding all the dreams I dared to dream. It feels like I am holding the dream of my mother. Coming from a simple conventional Gujarati family it started with. She can’t do it. Why does she want to do it? Get an education, get a more secured job, get married, now who will marry her? It’s a tough world out there. It’s a mans world. How will she survive the competition. She has no Godfather, no connections,” she wrote.

