Karishma Tanna defines ‘perfection’ in new post

Posted By IANS Desk Last Updated: 31st July 2020 5:35 am IST
Karishma Tanna defines 'perfection' in new post

Mumbai, July 30 : Actress Karishma Tanna has posted a new picture on Instagram in a bid to redefine perfection.

In the snapshot, she wears in a black lacy night suit and poses on the bed.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Wifi, Coffe, My bed. Perfection.”

The picture currently has over 241K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Karishma recently was announced the winner of season 10 of the adventure reality show, “Khatron Ke Khiladi”.

On Monday, Karishma took to Instagram and penned a lengthy note, sharing how she broke several stereotypes to achieve her dreams in life.

“As I hold this trophy in my hand, I feel I am holding all the dreams I dared to dream. It feels like I am holding the dream of my mother. Coming from a simple conventional Gujarati family it started with. She can’t do it. Why does she want to do it? Get an education, get a more secured job, get married, now who will marry her? It’s a tough world out there. It’s a mans world. How will she survive the competition. She has no Godfather, no connections,” she wrote.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close