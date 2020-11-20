Karisma Kapoor shares flashback pic, can you guess the film?

Mumbai: One of the most popular divas of Bollywood Karisma Kapoor knows how to keep her fans and followers on social media engaged. Besides her acting prowess, the Dil To Pagal Hai star also enjoys a huge fan following on social media and keeps her fans posted about her personal and professional life. To note, she is a true blue social media queen as she often shares her stunning pictures.

With over 5.5 million followers, Karisma keeps entertaining fans by sharing pictures from the past and even gives all her fans a glimpse into her personal life as well.

What did Karisma Kapoor post?

On Friday, Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a throwback picture from one of her movies. She shared a throwback picture and asked fans to guess the film’s name. In the picture, lolo can be seen sporting a comfortable athleisure with no-fuss pigtails. Of course Karishma Kapoor looked fashionable and quirky at the same time.

Check out Karishma’s post here:

The flashback which Karisma Kapoor shared is from David Dhawan’s 1999 directorial ‘Haseena Maan Jaayegi’ which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Govinda and Pooja Batra.

The Coolie No. 1 star has been grabbing the limelight with her amazing posts. She had previously dedicated a post to celebrate the 24 years of her iconic film Raja Hindustani. She shared a short clipping from the song Aye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein from the film while writing, “24 years of Raja Hindustani.”

On the professional front, Karisma Kapoor has been away from films for quite some time now. But Karisma made her debut on the digital platform earlier this year and left everyone impressed with her stellar performance.