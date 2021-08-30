Karnal lathi charge on farmers called ‘second Jallianwala Bagh’; Khattar likened to Dyer

By S Swaminathan

Karnal: The Haryana police’s lathi charge on farmers protesting against a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) meet at Bastara toll plaza is being compared to a ‘second Jallianwala Bagh’ by netizens and political parties, while Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is likened to General Dyer.

On Monday, Shiv Sena termed the attacks “second Jallianwala Bagh” and said the Khattar government has no right to remain in power anymore.

An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana said that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inaugurating the renovated Jallianwala Bagh complex in Amritsar, a second Jallianwala Bagh was happening in Haryana.

“The seeds of cruelty being sown by the government will bear sour fruits. This is for sure…The Manohar Lal Khattar government has no right to remain in power,” the Sena said.

It said the lathi charge incident might make farmers in India revolt and take revenge for each drop of blood that was shed by them.

Congress party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also condemned the attack, saying that the BJP-JJP regime is the “General Dyer government”.

CM-Dy CM का करनाल में किसानों पर क़ातिलाना हमला करने का षड्यंत्र ड्यूटी मैजिस्ट्रेट के आदेशों से साफ़ है – जो पुलिस को किसानों का सर फोड़ने और सर पर लाठियाँ बरसाने का आदेश दे रहे हैं।



भाजपा-जजपा है “जनरल डायर” सरकार !#भाजपा_जजपा_है_जनरल_डायर_सरकार pic.twitter.com/OsSn7Zj4hd — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 28, 2021

Condemning this lathicharge on the protesting farmers, netizens compared Manohar Lal Khattar to British General Reginald Dyer.

General Dyer was the man responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919 where he ordered the British troops to open fire on peaceful protests resulting in a huge loss of lives.

Jallianwala Bagh- 13 April 1919

Karnalwala Bagh- 28 August 2021

Remember the date!!#करनाल_DM_सस्पेंड_करो#Khattar_NewGeneralDyer https://t.co/QHAq7Ccf0T — Daljeet Singh (@daljeets77) August 29, 2021

In Karnal,Farmer was injured yesterday & had injuries at head & today gave up his life due to heart attack…

SDM should be charged…#Khattar_NewGeneralDyer pic.twitter.com/AJ9Xzawqpw — Gladiatorzz (@gladiatorzz) August 29, 2021

The government did the same to the farmers yesterday as it had done earlier in Jillawala Bagh. #Khattar_NewGeneralDyer#Haryana#करनाल_DM_सस्पेंड_करो pic.twitter.com/0flzzet4zv — Simrath Singh Gill (@GillSimrath) August 29, 2021

Orders were given to police to attack the protesting farmers straight on the head.

What sort of government we have?

India-largest democracy in the world, in present times has lost all the system.

RIP DEMOCRACY!#FarmersProtest #Khattar_NewGeneralDyer pic.twitter.com/M7Yuq2tkdz — Anil Jha (@AnilJha58772137) August 29, 2021

IAS must also be trained for Moral Values n Ethics.

Suna hai interview me human psychology bhi judge ki jaati hai.

Aaj un interviewer ko bhi sharm aa rhi hogi. #जनरल_डायर#Khattar_NewGeneralDyer pic.twitter.com/66KeeNNcc9 — ਇਕਬਾਲ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਮਰਾ (@SamreOYE) August 29, 2021

At least 10 people were injured on Saturday as police lathicharged a group of farmers disrupting traffic movement while heading towards Karnal to protest against a Bharatiya Janata Party meeting attended by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar and other leaders.



Farmers alleged that they were lathi-charged despite any provocation and called their protest “peaceful”. Farmer Organization Samyukt Kisan Morcha demanded the dismissal of Karnal Sub Divisional Magistrate Ayush Sinha, whose video to ‘break the heads’ of protesting farmers was widely shared.

According to Haryana Additional Director General of Police Navdeep Virk, around 4 farmers and 10 policemen have been injured in this clash. Police alleged farmers of throwing stones and attacking them with sticks on them.