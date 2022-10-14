Karnataka: 24-yr-old Muslim man arrested under anti-conversion law

In a first, an FIR has been registered in Bangalore on Thursday under the new anti-conversion law titled the Karnataka Protection of Freedom of Religion Act. A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a case of forceful conversion.

An interfaith couple eloped and married, after which the woman converted to Islam. After her wedding, the woman on October 8, gave a statement before the police that she married and converted of her own will.

However, as per the Protection of Freedom of Religion Act, any person converting to another religion, will have to submit an application to a district magisterate 30 days before the conversion. Only upon the approval of the magisterate will the conversion be held legal and valid.

If the application before a magistrate is not submitted, the conversion could be considered illegal. Further, the new act enables any relative to register a complaint alleging conversion, based on which police have to file an FIR.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, a senior officer said that the woman in her statement claimed that she converted in Andhra Pradesh, which raises questions on where Karnataka’s jurisdiction ends. Nevertheless, the police have registered an FIR based on the woman’s parents’ complaint. The man is currently in judicial custody