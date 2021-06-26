Karnataka: 3 more arrested for murder of former BBMP corporator

Former BBMP corporator was stabbed to death near her residence at Cottonpet police station in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Published: 26th June 2021 11:22 am IST
Bengaluru: Three more persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), corporator, Rekha Kadiresh in Bengaluru, police said on Saturday.

So far, five people have been arrested in connection with the killing of Kadiresh, police said. According to the police official, the teams are conducting searches at three different locations in Bengaluru city.

According to the police, she was distributing food packets when two motorcycle-borne men attacked her.

 “Kadiresh was rushed to the Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences but she has declared brought dead. The incident happened while she was distributing food packets,” the police had said. Her husband, Kadiresh, was also stabbed to death by two men on February 7, 2018.

