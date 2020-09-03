Karnataka: Actress Ragini gets CCB notice in drug case

Bengaluru: Central Crime Branch (CCB) has sent a notice to Kannada actress Ragini to appear before it for investigation in connection with a drug case.

She has been asked by the authorities to appear at the CCB headquarters in Chamarajpet for questioning on Thursday morning.

As per CCB Additional Commissioner Sandeep Patil, the actress would be questioned along with her aide by the organisation.

Notably, CCB came into action after films director Indrajith Lankesh blew a whistle about some of the actors of Kannada film industry allegedly consuming drugs.

Source: ANI