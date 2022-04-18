Karnataka: After bail, goons who destroyed Muslim vendor’s stall garlanded

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 18th April 2022 4:11 pm IST
Hindutva goons jailed for destroying muslim vendor's watermelon pushcart, felicitated upon bail. (Screengrab: Twitter)

Members of the Sri Ram Sene who were arrested for vandalising the cart of a Muslim watermelon fruit vendor in Karnataka’s Dharawad were granted bail on April 16. Further, they were felicitated and garlanded amidst chants of Jai Shree Ram following their release.

A watermelon was also smashed at the ceremony to mark their act of destroying the elderly man’s means to earn his living.

The four were sent to custody until April 22 but were granted early release.

Chidananda Kalal, Kumar Kattimani, Mylarappa Guddappanavar, and Mahalinga Aigali had vandalised the cart of a Muslim fruit vendor, Nabisaab Killedaar, who set up his stall outside Hanumantha Temple at Nuggikeri village.

The Sri Ram Sene justified their actions, alleging that Muslim vendors had been ‘warned’ not to put up their stalls outside the temple, more than a month ago. When Nabisaab who had been setting up his stall in the area for more than 20 years, failed to do so they destroyed his sale, picking up watermelons from his cart, and smashing them on the floor.

