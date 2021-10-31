Karnataka allows sale of green crackers ahead of Diwali

Bengaluru: Days ahead of Diwali, the Karnataka government permitted the sale of only green crackers with permission from authorities between November 1 to 10.

“As per the directions of Supreme Court order on 23 10 2018, only green crackers should be sold. Therefore, dealers who have taken permission from the authorities for the sale of green crackers, are allowed to sell green crackers from 1-11-2021 to 10-11-2021 at the designated places,” read the state government guidelines issued on Friday.

However, the government stated that the shops should be installed in non-residential areas and at open places with permission from authorities.

“6 meters distance must be kept between the shops and ventilation from both the sides is a must. A permission letter should be displayed in the shop,” the order further read. On COVID19 protocols, it said, “sanitization, thermal screening, masks and 6 feet distance guidelines should be followed. No large gatherings should be allowed at the shops,” it said.

The government also asked the police, fire department, health and family welfare department, district administration, corporations should ensure that guidelines must be followed.

The government also warned of action as per law, if the guidelines are violated.