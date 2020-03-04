Karnataka appeals to shun coronavirus rumours

A+ A-

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu on Wednesday appealed to consider only official information and shun rumours on Coronavirus.

“I request that you consider only official information, without heeding any rumours that are spreading across various social networking sites,” tweeted Sriramulu.

He said the state Health and Family Welfare department has taken all possible measures to prevent the spread of infection.

“So far, 40,207 passengers have been inspected at the Bengaluru airport. Blood tests were performed on 251 people and 238 were negative. The report of the remaining 13 people is yet to come,” he said.

Explaining the 24-year-old city-based techie’s case, who tested positive for Coronavirus in Hyderabad, Sriramulu said his residence and office in Bengaluru were cleaned on Tuesday from the infection.

“And 25 of his office colleagues were contacted, and one was hospitalized in a preoperative manner, and a blood sample was sent for testing,” he added.

On Tuesday, in a related development, Bengaluru urban district surveillance officer wrote to the president of an apartment association in Kaikondrahalli on Sarjapur Road, seeking cooperation for surveillance activities as he received information that a positive coronavirus case resided in that apartment.

As of Tuesday, no Coronavirus positive case was detected in Karnataka.