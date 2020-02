A+ A-

Bengaluru: Governor Vajubhai Vala on Monday addressed the joint sitting of both the Houses of State Legislature–the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council–on the commencement of State Assembly session.

The session will conclude on February 20.

On Sunday, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah chaired a meeting of senior Congress leaders.

HK Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, DK Shivakumar, G Parameshwara, KR Ramesh Kumar and others were present in the meeting.