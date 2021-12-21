Karnataka authorities discuss issues with Maharashtra to protect Kannadigas: Bommai

Belgavi: Addressing the issue of protection of Kannadigas in Maharashtra after reports of vandalism of statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji in Bengaluru, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said Karnataka authorities and police have taken up the issue with their counterparts in Maharashtra.

“State Home Secretary and Director General of Police have taken up the issue with their Maharashtra counterparts to protect the life and property of Kannadigas in Maharashtra,” said Bommai on Monday.

“We have taken up the issue to provide security for Karnataka government vehicles,” he added.

Referring to the incident of vandalism of statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji and freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna, CM said, “The State government will take decisive steps to stop vandalism. Stringent action would be initiated against those who take the law into their hands.”

“The main perpetrators of the recent vandalism in Karnataka have already been arrested. We will not allow any hooliganism to continue,” he added.

Tension erupted in Belagavi after a purported video that showed some people pouring black ink on the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Sankey Tank Road in Bengaluru went viral.

Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) followers gathered in Belagavi and protested against the Karnataka government at Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk.

The miscreants smashed around 26 vehicles of the Karnataka government and police at Belagavi.

The protestors alleged that Kannada goons have defaced a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Bangalore.

Meanwhile, as per Belagavi commissioner of police K Tyagarajan, 27 people have been arrested in three police station limits in Belagavi for attacking the Sangolli Rayanna statue.