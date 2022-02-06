Karnataka: Beary Academy chief receives threats over hijab row

Mangaluru: President of Karnataka Beary Sahithya Academy, Rahim Uchil who supported the stance of the state government on the row over wearing of ‘hijab’ (scarf) to colleges received a threatening call from an unidentified person.

In a police complaint, he said the person who called used abusive words over the phone and threatened to kill him.

The police have begun an investigation. Rahim Uchil told reporters here he was not scared of such threats.

After some Karnataka colleges ban Hijab in classrooms, students in Karnataka held a protest against the move by. In support of the same, one more protest was held on Saturday in Kalburgi led by Gulbarga North Congress MLA Kaneez Fathima with women who were wearing hijab.

The Karnataka education department on Saturday issued a directive that all the government schools should follow the uniform dress code announced by the state government.