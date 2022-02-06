Karnataka: Beary Academy chief receives threats over hijab row

In a police complaint, he said the person who called used abusive words over the phone and threatened to kill him.

Published: 6th February 2022 7:09 pm IST
Mangaluru: President of Karnataka Beary Sahithya Academy, Rahim Uchil who supported the stance of the state government on the row over wearing of ‘hijab’ (scarf) to colleges received a threatening call from an unidentified person.

The police have begun an investigation. Rahim Uchil told reporters here he was not scared of such threats.

