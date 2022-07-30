Karnataka BJP activist murder: ABVP blocks state HM’s house

Bengaluru: A large number of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members laid siege to the residence of Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra here on Saturday.

ABVP activists were baton-charged and driven away when they barged into the residence of #Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra Saturday seeking "justice" to BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettar, who was murdered in Dakshina Kannada district.



Condemning the “inaction” of the ruling BJP, the ABVP agitators tried to barge inside Jnanendra’s residence in Jayamahal area as they demanded his resignation.

Police had to carry out a baton charge to disperse the protesters and detained ABVP members. The Home Minister was not at the residence at the time of the protest and the police arranged tight security at the residence after the protest.

Reacting to the protest, Jnanendra stated that the protestors have opened his eyes.

“ABVP members who staged the protest demanded a ban on communal organisations like PFI, SFI. They have attempted to open my eyes and draw my attention in this regard,” he said.

“The ABVP protestors maintain that without banning these organisations, it is not possible to establish peace,” he said.

Meanwhile, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has taken DGP Praveen Sood and state Intelligence chief B Dayanand to task for not getting inputs on a flash protest in front of the Home Minister’s residence, and police sources said.

He also questioned the police’s lack of success in making breakthroughs in the investigation of the BJP activist’s murder, sources added.