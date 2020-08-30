Karnataka BJP chief Kateel tests positive for coronavirus

By News Desk 1 Published: 30th August 2020 7:03 pm IST
Karnataka BJP chief Kateel tests positive for coronavirus

Mangaluru, Aug 30 : Karnataka’s ruling BJP president and the party’s Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha member Nalin Kumar Kateel has been admitted to a private hospital here after testing positive for the coronavirus, an official said on Sunday.

“Kateel is in a private hospital in the city on a doctor’s advice for treatment after testing positive for Covid-19. He is asymptomatic,” the party official told IANS.

Mangaluru is a port city on the west coast about 360km from Bengaluru in the southern state.

“Though I have no symptoms, my Covid test has come positive. I have got admitted to a hospital on doctor’s advice. I will recover fast with all your blessings and good wishes,” tweeted Kateel in Kannada.

The three-time lawmaker also advised all who came in contact with him recently to undergo a Covid test and isolate at their home.

State Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, said he was saddened to know that Kateel tested positive for Covid.

READ:  PhonePe becomes India's fastest growing insure-tech distributor

“I pray to god that he recovers fast and get back to work,” Sudhakar tweeted.

Earlier in the day, state’s mining baron and former BJP Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy tested Covid positive and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment in Bengaluru.

“Reddy is in a private hospital for treatment after he tested positive for corona virus on Saturday as he was not feeling well. As he is asymptomatic, he is responding to the treatment,” a party official told IANS.

Confirming that Reddy tested positive for the infection, state Health Minister B. Sriramulu said he would pray to god for his best friend’s speedy recovery.

Incidentally, Reddy, 53, was to visit Bellary on Sunday to attend the last rites of Sriramulu’s mother after the Supreme Court on August 27 allowed him to travel to his home town from Bengaluru for 2 days.

Bellary is about 330km northwest of Bengaluru in the southern state.

READ:  One cop dead, two injured after roof of barrack collapses

In a related development, former Congress legislator Munirathna has also been admitted in a private hospital in Bengaluru after he tested positive on Saturday.

Munirathna, 57, joined the ruling BJP in November 2019 after he defected from the Congress following his disqualification for revolting against the party. He resigned from the RR Nagar assembly segment in the city’s northwest suburb.

Former Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) minister H.D. Revanna and Congress state unit president D. K. Shivakumar are in separate private hospitals in the city for treatment after they both tested positive for the virus on August 27 and August 25.

Scores of politicians, including state Chief Minister B.S Yediyurappa, opposition Congress leader Siddaramaiah, state cabinet ministers S.T. Somashekar, Anand Singh and C.T. Ravi, Lok Sabha members, MLAs and MLCs tested positive and recovered from the infection during the last 2 months,/Eom/465 words.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close