Karnataka BJP leader’s murder: 14L reward for 4 wanted PFI members

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified a reward poster campaign in Karnataka and Kerala in connection with the murder case of Praveen Kumar Nettare, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader, sources said on Friday.

NIA had announced Rs 14 lakh bounty for giving information on wanted persons — Mahammad Mustafa aka Mustafa Paichar from Sulia in Dakshina Kannada district, Thufail M.H. from Madikeri city in Coorg district, Ummar Farook M.R. aka Ummar from Kallumutlu house and Abubakkar Siddik aka Painter Siddik aka Gujri Siddiq from Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district.

NIA had announced Rs 5 lakh each on the first two accused and Rs 2 lakh each on the other two in November, 2022. However, the agency has not got any clues and the accused have remained elusive even after extensive search operation.

The notices have been posted at various places of Calicut and Kasargod districts. Sources said that the accused are holed up in Kerala. The posters have also been put up in various parts of coastal Karnataka region.

Also Read Two arrested in Karnataka schoolboy kidnap case

NIA had stated that all four accused are members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and wanted in the case of Praveen Kumar Nettare. The agency had also assured that the informant’s details would be kept a secret.

Nettare, 32, was hacked to death in front of his chicken shop on July 26, 2022 in Bellare. Three bike-borne assailants had attacked him with weapons and killed him.

The investigations showed that it was a case of revenge murder. The police had arrested seven persons in connection with the case. The NIA probe has focused on to dig out the roots in the case to expose the network creating communal disharmony in the country by carrying out the murder of Hindu leaders and activists.