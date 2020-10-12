Karnataka BJP’s ex-chief Sedam tests corona positive

Kalaburagi, Oct 11 : Former Karnataka BJP chief Basavaraj Patil Sedam has tested positive for coronavirus and admitted in hospital for treatment, a party official said on Sunday.

“Sedam has been admitted to the state-run Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences at Kalaburagi after he tested positive on Saturday,” party’s district President Siddaji Patil told IANS on phone.

Kalaburagi is about 630km from Bengaluru in the state’s northern region.

Sedam, 76, was the party’s state chief during 2000-03. He was also Rajya Sabha member from 2012-18 and Legislative Council member from 1990-96.

He is presently President of Kalyana Karnataka Human Resource, Agriculture and Cultural Society.

“As I may have caught the virus while on tour in the region, I request all those who came in contact with me recently to undergo Covid tests and take care,” said Sedam in a statement in Kannada.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.