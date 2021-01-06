Karnataka Board’s Class 12 exams from May, Class 10 exams in June

Bengaluru, Jan 6 : Karnataka Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar on Wednesday said that the state will hold the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Board Examination (Class 10) for the 2020-21 academic year in the first week of June while the board examination of Pre-University Course (PUC II/Class 12) will be held in the second week of May.

The minister took to his official Twitter handle to break the news on Wednesday evening and added that all the details regarding the exam, and the syllabus will be sent to schools by the government.

Karnataka decided to reopen its schools and PU colleges after a prolonged closedown of over nine months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Schools for students studying in Class 10 and 12 and the Vidyagama for Class 6 to 9 reopened on January 1.

Since the schools reopened, attendance continues to grow among Class 10, 12 and Vidyagama students.

Of the 4,24,250 students enrolled in 5,492 PU colleges in the state, as many as 2,42,886 (57.25 per cent) were present and out of 9,29,130 enrolled in Class 10 in 16,850 high schools of the state board, as many as 4,77,051, (51.34 per cent) were present on Tuesday. Vidyagama saw an attendance of 6,30,557 students which was more than the four lakh odd students that were present on Monday.

But on a flip side, over 50 teachers have tested Covid positive across seven districts so far and in some districts like Chitradurga, the district administration had close down schools, where six teachers tested positive.

