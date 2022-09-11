Karnataka: Brother of accused in Praveen murder case arrested

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 11th September 2022 5:00 pm IST
Slain BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettare (File Photo/ANI)

Mangaluru: The brother of one of the accused in the Praveen Nettar murder case was arrested on Sunday in Sullia here following a complaint from a BJP worker alleging death threats by the former, police said.

Dakshina Kannada police said Safreed, younger brother of Shafique who is an accused in the murder case, was arrested.

Prashant Rai, a local BJP worker from Bellare, had complained that Safreed had called him on phone during which the latter verbally abused him and also threatened to kill him.

Safreed is said to be an SDPI activist. His father Ibrahim used to work as a cleaner in the poultry farm of the deceased Nettar, sources said.

Tension had prevailed for some time as more than 100 Hindu activists gathered near the police station on Saturday when Rai went to file his complaint.

BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettar was hacked to death by miscreants near his poultry shop at Bellare on July 26. All the accused in the case have been arrested.

