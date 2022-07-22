Karnataka cabinet expansion likely by Aug first week

Bengaluru: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka has finally decided to take up the long-pending task of Cabinet expansion. According to party sources, the high command has taken a call on the issue, and the expansion is likely to be done by the first week of August.

Former ministers, K.S. Eshwarappa and Ramesh Jarkiholi who had resigned following serious allegations, are most likely to get cabinet berth, party sources said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would visit Delhi on Sunday (July 24) and top leaders are expected to give green signal to the exercise of cabinet expansion, according to BJP sources.

The “aspirants” are demanding the expansion in the view of upcoming state assembly elections of 2023, which is less than 10 months away.

Even as there was a wait for Rajya Sabha elections to get over, and some leaders were asking to wait until the elections of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the party has taken a call in this regard, say sources.

There are 5 vacant cabinet berths in the state cabinet and the party is willing to accommodate 10 new faces.

Though there were talks on complete overhaul of the cabinet, since assembly elections are nearing, the party leadership will settle with filling vacant cabinet posts.

Former minister Eshwarappa who had resigned over the contractor suicide has now received a clean chit.

Besides, Jarkiholi who had stepped down from his ministerial position over a sex CD scandal also received a clean chit from the Special Investigation Team.

The BJP, looking forward to attain majority in the upcoming assembly elections and also repeat the feat similar to 2018 Lok Sabha elections of winning 25 MP seats out of 28 is likely to accommodate senior leaders, sources said.