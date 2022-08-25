Karnataka cabinet’s nod to strengthen Lokayukta

The Cabinet has decided to follow the order of the High Court.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th August 2022 6:14 pm IST
Karnataka cabinet's nod to strengthen Lokayukta
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday gave a nod to empower the Lokayukta in the state.

The cabinet meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, took a decision not to file a petition of appeal against the judgment of two-judge bench nullifying the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and giving police power to Lokayukta.

The Cabinet has decided to follow the order of the High Court.

MS Education Academy

State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said the government will look into the issue of providing enough staff and consent for the prosecution.

Also Read
Karnataka govt’s move to introduce maths, science in madrasas may create row

He clarified that there is no connection between the individual who had approached the Supreme Court challenging the order of the High Court and the government.

The decision has been taken to fill up vacant seven posts in Lokayukta by outsourcing.

In 2016, the Congress-led Karnataka goernment headed by Siddaramaiah had make Lokayukta institution toothless by creating ACB.

There were allegations that ACB worked as the lapdog of the government rather than watchdog.

The High Court has ordered transfer of all cases to the Lokayukta from the ACB.

Sources say that the ruling BJP is expected to give green signal to the de-notification case against Opposition leader Siddaramaiah.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button