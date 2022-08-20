Karnataka: CM Bommai orders probe into death threat call to Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Friday ordered a thorough probe into death threat calls to the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Siddaramaiah.

Bommai said the state government has taken seriously the issue of death threat to Siddaramaiah and promised him a thorough enquiry in this regard.

“We have taken this issue seriously. I had also called the Director General of Police and spoke to him. Police will probe the matter. I have given instruction to provide adequate security to the Leader of the Opposition. No one should make such statements that will instigate the minds of others,” Bommai told reporters here.

Amid the row over his remarks on Veer Savarkar, Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed that he received death threat calls.

Earlier on Friday, Karnataka Congress staged a protest to condemn the egg attack against Siddaramaiah in Kodagu district during his visit.

The Congress workers demand the arrest of persons who threw eggs at the vehicle of Siddaramaiah during his visit.

The Congress workers alleged that the BJP workers staged a ‘gherao’ protest against Siddaramaiah’s vehicle in Kodagu on Thursday over his comments on Veer Savarkar during his tour to the district to meet the victims of flood and heavy rainfall.

Confronted with backlash by BJP workers over his remark on VD Savarkar, Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday warned the Bharatiya Janata Party stating that they will “teach them a lesson” after his party comes to power in the next Assembly elections.

Siddaramaiah visited the Madenadu and Koyanadu areas of Kodagu where heavy rains had caused damage. He also interacted with the victims.

The Congress leader was confronted with protests by the BJP workers for his remarks on the poster row in Shivamogga. The workers hit the streets, chanted slogans against the former Chief Minister and displayed a black flag at General Thimmaiah’s circle.

Condemning the incident, Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP hired people to protest against him.

“Adequate compensation has not been given in Kodagu.

The DC office barrier is in poor condition, they protested against me because they don’t want me to know the state of all these issues. Government is dead in Karnataka. That’s why, they paid money and brought people and shouted slogans,” he said.